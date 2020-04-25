Gluten free packaged food Market Analysis by Supply Chain Trends and Top Industry Players

Gluten free packaged food Industry

Gluten free packaged products are a new phenomenon which has arisen due to increase in the number of celiac disease patients, change in consumption pattern of the people and consumer shift to convenience product.

Gluten is a protein which is founded in wheat, rye, barley and triticale. It has found that large number of population is having gluten protein intolerance or allergy, this segment comes under the celiac disease, is an inherited autoimmune disorder that affects the digestive process of the small intestine. The treatment of this disease is to take GFD (Gluten Free Diet). The global gluten free packaged food market size was 2.69 billion USD in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 4.19 billion USD at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kellogg

Boulder brands

Kraft Heinz

Dr Schar

Pastariso

Hain Celestial

Freedom Foods

Ener-G Foods Inc

Rasio Plc

Amy’s Kitchen

Pirate Brands

Enjoy Life Foods

Mrs Crimble

Food For Life

General Mills Inc.

Hero Group

Valeo Foods

Others

Growth by Region

North America dominates the market followed by Europe and China is the largest player in Asia Pacific region for gluten free packaged products.

Drivers

The size of market for gluten free packaged product has been increased due to:

• Celiac disease and gluten intolerance

• Increase in obesity and diabetes

• Public consciousness about food

Constraints

Despite of such a wide spread following challenges has also been facing by this industry

• High Price

• Taste of food

• Consumer Unawareness towards celiac disease

• Labeling and Regulatory Issues

Industry Structure and Updates

• With increase in demand competition has also emerged to provide quality products. Some of the key players are Genius Foods Ltd., Enjoy Life Foods LLC, Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

• Eshbal launched a new and innovative bakery to dominate the market of gluten free goods. It is providing the products with gluten presence of less than 20 particles per million (20 PPM), in compliance with American FDA requirement and the World Health Organization Codex Alimentarius Commission.

• Small companies are also dominating the market-

o General Mills has taken their ubiquitous Cheerios line gluten-free and now has become one of the largest manufacturers of gluten-free food in U.S.

o Udi has become into a gluten free bread giant from small company

