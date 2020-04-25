Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester Market 2019-2024

Vinylphosphonic acid and vinylphosphonic acid dimethylester are produced in chloride free processes and are supplied in a high quality with two different water contents. Vinylphosphonic acid (VPA), its polymers and copolymers has outstanding properties in several application areas due to the presence of both lipophilic and hydrophilic functionalities in one molecule.

These products are particularly suitable for the improvement of material properties and surfaces such as coatings, corrosion inhibition and additives for dispersions.

Scope of the Report:

Vinylphosphonic acid dimethylester is mainly used in coating, lithography, construction chemicals and corrosion inhibitor industry. During them, coating industry is the leading consumption region, which consumed 24454 Kg in 2017 with a consumption share of 40.88%. Construction chemicals and corrosion inhibitor separately consumed 9571 and 13240 Kg in 2017.

The worldwide market for Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 4930 million US$ in 2024, from 3390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Euticals

BASF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Purity: 97-98%, Purity 98%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Coating, Lithography, Construction Chemicals, Corrosion Inhibitor, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinylphosphonic Acid Dimethylester sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

