Global Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) Market 2019 – 2024

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor.

Other names for a VFD are variable speed drive, adjustable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, AC drive, Microdrive, and inverter.

Scope of the Report:

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Yaskawa Electric

Mitsubishi

Hitachi Ltd.

Danfoss

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

Rockwell Automation

Inovance

Hiconics

INVT

Slanvert

EURA Drives

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Low Voltage (0-690V), Medium Voltage (690V-3000V), High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, Elevators, Extruders, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Verified Frequency Driver (VFD), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

