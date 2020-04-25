Global Universal Testing Machine Market 2019 – 2024

Universal testing machine is used to subject a material sample or structure to either tension or compression for the purposes of experimentally determining certain engineering properties or characteristics, other functions such as bending, shear.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1669149

These properties generally deal with the yield strength of a material, ultimate or failure strength or a material or structure, or the stiffness and ductility of a material.

Scope of the Report:

Much more companies getting into the universal testing machine industry and the market is much scattered. Key players in universal testing machine market include MTS, INSTRON, Zwick/Roell, Shimadzu, ADMET, Shanghai Hualong, Tianshui Hongshan, etc.

In 2015, major demand is expected to account 34.92% from North America in the global universal testing machine market. China is occupied 33.18% market in universal testing machine industry and will increase stably. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of Europe, totaled contributed 28 percent.

Universal Testing Machine demand is concentrated in the field of Automobile manufacturing, Defense military, Aeronautics and Astronautics, Scientific and Education, Electronics, Metallurgical smelting and other applications.

As of 2015, the Scientific and Education application segment of the universal testing machine is the largest segment of the global universal testing machine market with a market share of 27 percent. On the other hand, the market value accounted in the year 2015 by the Automobile Manufacturing segment is approximately 16.12% of the consumption volume.

The worldwide market for Universal Testing Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Universal Testing Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MTS

INSTRON

Zwick/Roell

Shimadzu

ADMET

Hegewald & Peschke

AMETEK(Lloyd)

Torontech Group

Keysight Technologies

Qualitest International

Tinius Olsen

Applied Test Systems

ETS Intarlaken

JINAN SHIJIN GROUP

Suns

TENSON

Changchun Kexin Test Instrument

WANCE Group

Shanghai Hualong

Tianshui Hongshan

Laizhou Huayin

Shenzhen Reger

Hung Ta

Shandong Drick

Jinan Kehui

Jinan Fine

Jinan Liangong

HRJ

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Single Column Testing Machine, Dual Column Testing Machine, Other (Four Column Testing Machine, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Scientific and Education, Industrial Application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Universal Testing Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Universal Testing Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Universal Testing Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Universal Testing Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Universal Testing Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Universal Testing Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Universal Testing Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1669149

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald