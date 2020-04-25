Global Tobacco Pipe Market 2019 – 2024

Tobacco pipe is a device specifically made to smoke tobacco. It comprises a chamber (the bowl) for the tobacco from which a thin hollow stem (shank) emerges, ending in a mouthpiece (the bit).

Pipes can range from very simple machine-made briar models to highly prized hand-made artisanal implements made by renowned pipe makers, which are often very expensive collector?s items. Pipe smoking is the oldest known traditional form of tobacco smoking.

Tobacco pipe is a device specifically made to smoke tobacco. The whole tobacco market is dominated by cigarettes, pipe tobacco market is not large, which results in the small market for pipes, compared with the whole tobacco industry.

The tobacco pipe can be divided into the various types, according to its materials, such as briar, meerschaum, corn cob, clay as well other types. Among those types, briar type is the most preferred one by smokers. In 2017, briar type pipe accounted for 46.14% market share.

Global sales of tobacco pipe mainly concentrates in Europe and USA. In 2017, 1142 K Units tobacco pipes were sold. 45.14% tobacco pipes went into Europe and 30.86% were purchased by USA.

The worldwide market for Tobacco Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.1% over the next five years, will reach 76 million US$ in 2024, from 76 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tobacco Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

