Global Thionyl Chloride Market 2019 – 2024

Thionyl chloride also known as sulfur oxychloride. It is a colorless or light yellow transparent liquid, and with a pungent odor. Thionyl chloride dissolved in benzene, chloroform and carbon tetrachloride. It is an important inorganic chemical product.

Scope of the Report:

The concentration of thionyl chloride industry is high, mainly in Germany, Switzerland, India and China. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, which accounts for more than a half of the global production. Germany, Switzerland and India have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Lanxess, CABB and Transpek, both have perfect products.

In countries and regions, environmental issues are gradually to be focused on, and thionyl chloride manufacturers received increasing pressure, which was also reflected in the gross margin.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

The worldwide market for Thionyl Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Thionyl Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials

Lanxess

Jiang Xi Selon Industry

China Pingmei Shenma Group

CABB

Transpek

Chuyuan Group

Shangyu Wolong Chemical

Sichuan Boxing

Changzhou Xudong Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Refined products, First-rate Products, Second-rate Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pharmaceutical Industry, Pesticide Industry, Dye Industry, Organic synthesis industry, A ring (or closed loop) Reaction Industries, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thionyl Chloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thionyl Chloride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thionyl Chloride in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Thionyl Chloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thionyl Chloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Thionyl Chloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thionyl Chloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

