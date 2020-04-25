Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market 2019 – 2024

Increasing power consumption for industrial and commercial applications has built up a demand-supply gap in the power market.

This gap is even more evident during the peak hours for electricity consumption. This has led to the development of power rental systems which are capable of providing temporary power during phases of the low power supply.

Scope of the Report:

Increasing power demand, lack of grid stability & support and low electrification rates are the major driving factors of the power rental market in the utilities segment.

Lacking of electricity access, aging T&D infrastructure are driving the UK market for power rental solutions. The rise in UK construction and infrastructural activities are driving the UK market for power rental solutions. Increasingly frequent business activities are also a stimulating factor.

The global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aggreko

HSS

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Speedy Hire

A-plant

Energyst

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Diesel, Gas & HFO & Petrol

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:Government & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Industrial, Others

