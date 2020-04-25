Global Solder Ball Market 2019 – 2024

In integrated circuit packaging, a solder ball, also a solder bump (often referred to simply as “ball” or “bumps”) is a ball of solder that provides the contact between the chip package and the printed circuit board, as well as between stacked packages in multichip modules. The Solder Ball can be placed manually or by automated equipment, and are held in place with a tacky flux.

Solder Ball are very small spheres of high-purity solder for micro soldering system. The most important advantages of Solder Ball are their very clean surfaces and exact solder quantity control. Most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP.

Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific held the leading share of the market in terms of revenue in 2016. We estimate that the global market share of Solder Ball is 27.66% in Taiwan, 20.54% in Korea, 17.28% in Japan, 15% in China and 10.56% in South East Asia.

Because there are many larger IC packaging (including testing) companies in these region, such as ASE, Amkor, SPIL etc. Solder Ball are most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP.

Senju Metal, DS HiMetal and MKE captured the top three revenue share spots in the Solder Ball market in 2016. Senju Metal dominated with 40.00% revenue share, followed by DS HiMetal with 19.14% revenue share and MKE with 7.08% revenue share.

The worldwide market for Solder Ball is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Solder Ball in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Senju Metal

DS HiMetal

MKE

YCTC

Nippon Micrometal

Accurus

PMTC

Shanghai hiking solder material

Shenmao Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Lead Solder Ball, Lead Free Solder Ball

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: BGA, CSP & WLCSP, Flip-Chip & Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solder Ball product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solder Ball, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solder Ball in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Solder Ball competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solder Ball breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solder Ball market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solder Ball sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

