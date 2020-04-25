Global Silicon Metal Market 2019 – 2024

Silicon Metal is known as a semi-metallic or metalloid, having several of the characteristics of metal. It is the second most abundant element in the Earth’s crust after oxygen, naturally occurring in various forms of silicon dioxide or silicates and very rarely in its pure form in volcanic exhalations.

Scope of the Report:

The downstream industries of silicon metal products are aluminum industry, silicone compounds, photovoltaic solar cells and electronic semiconductors. In the recent years, with the limitations of government policy and sluggish economy, the consumption growth of silicon metal slowing down obviously.

However, there still is a huge potential need for the silicone metal and its downstream products. In the foreseeable future, the silicon metal products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Silicon Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 8330 million US$ in 2024, from 6520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Silicon Metal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Globe Specialty Metals

Ferroatlantica

Elkem

Simcoa

Dow Corning

Wacker

Rima Group

RW Silicium

UC RUSAL

G.S. Energy

Hoshine Silicon

Yunnan Yongchang Silicon

BlueStar Silicon Material

Wynca

Liaoning Shuangyi Silicon

DaTong Jinneng Silicon Metal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Content 98.0%-99.0%, Content 99.0%-99.5%, Content >99.5%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Aluminum Industry, Silicone Compounds, Photovoltaic Solar Cells, Electronic Semiconductors, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Metal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicon Metal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicon Metal in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Silicon Metal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Silicon Metal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Silicon Metal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Metal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

