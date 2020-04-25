Global Saponin Market 2019 – 2024

Saponins are a class of chemical compounds found in particular abundance in various plant species. More specifically, they are amphipathic glycosides grouped phenomenologically by the soap-like foaming they produce when shaken in aqueous solutions, and structurally by having one or more hydrophilic glycoside moieties combined with a lipophilic triterpene derivative

Scope of the Report:

Saponin industry has low technology barrier and is mainly concentrated in China. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world saponin industry. The main players are Laozhiqing Group, Yongxin Youxiang, Tianmao, Hubei Jusheng Technology and Weihe Pharma.

The global production of saponin increases to 14695.5 MT in 2016 from 13331.3 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 1.97%. Global saponin capacity utilization rate remained at around 54.26% in 2016.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Saponin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Saponin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Laozhiqing Group

Yongxin Youxiang

Tianmao

Hubei Jusheng Technology

Weihe Pharma

Yunan Notoginseng

KPC Pharmaceuticals

Yunnan Baiyao Group

Zhongheng Group

Hongjiu Biotech

Jilin Changqing Ginseng

SKBioland

Indena

Fusong Nature

Jike Biotech Group

Fuji Oil Group

Fanzhi Group

Sabinsa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Theasaponins, Diosgenin, Notoginsenoside, Ginsenoside, Soyasaponin, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Agricultural Application, Daily Chemicals, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Saponin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Saponin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Saponin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Saponin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Saponin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Saponin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Saponin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

