Global Public Safety Drones Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts To 2026

Market Overview:

Drones have an immense number of applications in various industries. For several agencies, these devices are becoming a common tool they use for their operations. Public safety drones are a top choice among search and rescue (SAR), police, and fire teams, due to the ability to deploy them quickly. As soon as these devices arrive at the location, they can provide aerial footage in real-time. Public safety drones can go where it is impossible or challenging to fly manned aircraft. On top of that, these devices can provide visibility in areas with dense foliage or smoke.

Public safety drones provide extensive information to their users, even when it is operating in remote locations. Agencies can make better responses, depending on the data they receive from these devices. On top of that, public safety drones ensure the team members are safe, as they scout the area. For instance, response teams have to navigate through dangerous and challenging terrain when they need to save lives. With public safety drones, they can scout the area and plan a safe route to reach their destination. On top of that, they can also locate people in danger.

For law enforcement officers, public safety drones enable them to collect information during dangerous situations safely. These devices provide visuals, which help them understand the nature of the environment, before making any move. Thanks to the imaging tools, law enforcement officers can ensure they make the right move, improve bystander and officer safety. With public safety drones, disaster response teams can obtain detailed maps. With these models, they can simulate disasters and evaluate the effectiveness of their response plans. Manufacturers now offer custom solutions with public safety drones to agencies, so that they have the right tools to combat various problems.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Harris

Lockheed Martin

DJI-Innovations

3D Robotics

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales

Parrot

AscTec

Xaircraft

AeroViroment

AEE

Ehang

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the public safety drones market is essential to understand the nature of this market. In this report, the division is into two categories. The first one is by type, which includes fixed-wing drones and multi-rotor drones. Application is the second classification, which contains law enforcement, emergency management, firefighting, search and rescue, and other.

Regional Overview:

The public safety drones market report contains information from various regions all over the world. With this data, it becomes easier to understand the supply and demand for these products. The regions of interest for public safety drones market report are – North America, India, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan.

Latest Industry News:

There are new research findings available to companies who want to use public safety drones. The goal of this data is to enhance safety and efficiency of these gadgets during operation. Researchers discovered that there are several reasons which hinder maturity among several public safety drone programs. They are lack of standardized remote pilot training programs and flight operations and insufficient funding and resources. Researchers are recommending using similar tracking tools, to help train remote pilots. At the same time, they want companies to verify the performance qualification testing, before assigning crews to operate the public safety drones.

