Global Polycarbonate Diol Market 2019 – 2024

Polycarbonate diol (PCD) is a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Its molecular chain contains aliphatic alkyl and carbonate repeat unit, chemical property resemble aliphatic polyester and polyether polyol rather than general polycarbonate materials. Polycarbonate diol usually used for the synthesis of urethane resin, acrylic resin, polyester resin and other materials.

It can also be used as polyurethane-based coating formulations synthetic leather, inside decorative material of the car, smart phone, computer and other products, providing an extreme durability and a high performance to the final polymer.

Polycarbonate diols provide significantly enhanced hydrolytic stability, impact resistance, hardness, and chemical resistance, comparing with other polyester polyol. Polycarbonate-polyurethane products enhanced UV resistance, excellent resistance to oils and fuels, and better abrasion resistance and tensile and tear strength compared to polyether-based polyurethane products.

Scope of the Report:

Due to technical barriers, the polycarbonate diol industry has a rather high dispersion. Around 61.28% of the market share is covered by the four leading player named UBE Chemical, TOSOH, Bayer and AsahiKASEI. Ube Industries set up polycarbonate diol facility in Thailand that started production in 2015 and AsahiKASEI built polycarbonate diol plant in China which it markets as Duranol in 2013.

In 2016, the global polycarbonate diol consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 51.08% of global share. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.33% global consumption share.

Polycarbonate diol is an intermediate used in high-performance polyurethanes (PUs). It is increasingly well-known and used for a wide range of polyurethane coatings, adhesives and elastomers.

Globally, the polycarbonate diol market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyurethane elastomers, which accounts for nearly 43.59% of total downstream consumption of polycarbonate diol in global.

On the basis of our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of polycarbonate diol. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology.

There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese polycarbonate diol production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Polycarbonate Diol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polycarbonate Diol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polycarbonate Diol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polycarbonate Diol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polycarbonate Diol in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Polycarbonate Diol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polycarbonate Diol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Polycarbonate Diol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polycarbonate Diol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

