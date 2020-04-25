Global P-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2019 – 2024

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

Scope of the Report:

As for the consumption region, China is the largest one, holding 33.51% market share in 2017, followed by Japan, with 23.13% market share. Presently, USA is the net importer of PHBA. Most of the PHBA consumed in USA is imported from San Fu Chemical in Taiwan.

The worldwide market for P-hydroxybenzoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 69 million US$ in 2024, from 50 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

