Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market 2019 – 2024

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive.

Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world oriented strand board (OSB) industry. The main players are Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company. The global sales of oriented strand board (OSB) will increase to 31769 K m? in 2018 from 23658 K m? in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.37%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 92% of the global consumption volume in total.

Oriented strand board (OSB) has four grades, which include OSB 1, OSB 2, OSB 3 and OSB 4. And each type has different application people and places relatively.

With advantages of oriented strand board (OSB), the downstream application industries will need more oriented strand board (OSB) products. So, oriented strand board (OSB) has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Oriented Strand Board (OSB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 11500 million US$ in 2024, from 8760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Gstudy.

This report focuses on the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: OSB/1, OSB/2, OSB/3, OSB/4

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Construction, Industrial Packaging, Interior Furnishing, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oriented Strand Board (OSB), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

