Global N-Hexane Market 2019 – 2024

N-hexane is a highly volatile aliphatac hydrocarbon. It is a commercial and industrial product that contains a mixture of hydrocarbons with six carbon atoms. It is a colorless liquid at room temperature with a slight gasoline smell.

It is flammable and may be an explosion hazard. It also is highly reactive with certain materials, including liquid chlorine, concentrated oxygen, and sodium hypochlorite.

N-Hexane is a colorless volatile liquid that is insoluble in water and highly flammable. It mainly acts as solvent in many fields, such as edible oils, glues (rubber cement, adhesives), varnishes, and inks and so on. Among various applications, Industrial Solvents hold the largest consumption share, with 49.49% in 2017.

N-Hexane increased from 660.1 K MT in 2013 to 711.2 K MT in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of N-Hexane. Nearly 40% go into the Asia-Pacific region each year. China is the leading players in the market. The second consumer is North America, which contributed 27.11% share in the global N-Hexane consumption market in 2017.

The worldwide market for N-Hexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the N-Hexane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

