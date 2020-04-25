Global Microprocessor Market 2019 – 2024

Microprocessor is a computer processor that incorporates the functions of a computer’s central processing unit (CPU) on a single integrated circuit or at most a few integrated circuits.

The microprocessor is a multipurpose, programmable device that accepts digital data as input, processes it according to instructions stored in its memory, and provides results as output. It is an example of sequential digital logic, as it has internal memory. Microprocessors operate on numbers and symbols represented in the binary numeral system.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Microprocessor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Microprocessor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

China’s Microprocessor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Microprocessor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

Intel accounted for 62.34% of the Global Microprocessor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 12.04%, 7.88% including Qualcomm and Apple.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for Microprocessor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 76100 million US$ in 2024, from 63800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Microprocessor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Intel

Qualcomm

Apple

AMD

Freescale

MediaTek

Nvidia

Samsung LSI

Spreadtrum

TI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: ARM-based MPUs, x86-based MPUs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: PCs, Servers, Mainframes, Tablet, Cellphone, Embedded MPUs

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Microprocessor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Microprocessor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Microprocessor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Microprocessor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Microprocessor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Microprocessor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Microprocessor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

