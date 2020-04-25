Global Methylcyclohexane Market 2019 – 2024

Methylcyclohexane is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. Methylcyclohexane is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.

Scope of the Report:

The key raw material is methylbenzene and thus the fluctuation of the methylbenzene market would lead to the change of the methylcyclohexane price. The process is relatively easy, methylbenzene reacts with H2 to make methylcyclohexane, then through washing, drying and distilling to get more pure product.

The demand of the methylcyclohexane is relatively small, the main application is in the Rubber and pharmaceuticals industry. Because there are some substitutions which can total replace it and the profit is not high, the production in the world is limited and even some companies begin to stop producing it.

In the world the production is mainly concentrated in Asia, especially in China and South Korea. In 2017 China and South Korea take 46.48% and 34.27% of the global production, compared to 4.30% and 11.34% in USA and Europe.

At the same time, China and South Korea are also the main consumption countries in the world, the total share of Asia-Pacific reaches to about 69.14%. This can indicate that export is small and most products are consumed in manufacturing countries themselves.

The worldwide market for Methylcyclohexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 83 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Methylcyclohexane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chevron Philips Chemical

Total

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

SK

TASCO

Jiangsu Yangnong

Changde Chemical

Baling Huaxing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Purity: 99%, Purity: 98%-99%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Rubber, Coating, Organic Synthesis, Chromatographic Analysis, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Methylcyclohexane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Methylcyclohexane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Methylcyclohexane in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Methylcyclohexane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Methylcyclohexane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Methylcyclohexane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methylcyclohexane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

