Global Margarine Market 2019 – 2024

Margarine is a substitute for butter, prepared from vegetable and animal fats by emulsifying them with water and adding small amount of milk, salt, vitamins, colouring matter, etc.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1671166

For the definitions and criteria of margarine, there are distinction on the highest water content and the mixing extent of the butter and other fats depend on the different counties.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, lots of companies in the world produce margarine product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are Unilever, Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra, Zydus Cadila, etc.

The market volume of margarine decreased from 2155 K MT in 2013 to 2078 K MT in 2017, with an average growth rate of -0.89%. The main reason is that people believe that butter will be better generally.

In consumption market, the entire global market is shrinking. This phenomenon is evident in the United States and Western European countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China and India. Economic development is good. There will be a slight increase. Because of the base is too small. It is difficult to change the global market trend.

Margarine can be classified as two types, including Special Type and Universal Type. It can be widely used in household and food industry. Survey results showed that 15.9% of the margarine market is household, 83% is used in food industry.

The worldwide market for Margarine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Margarine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unilever

Bunge

NMGK Group

ConAgra

Zydus Cadila

Wilmar-International

Fuji Oil

BRF

Yildiz Holding

Grupo Lala

NamChow

Sunnyfoods

Cargill

COFCO

Uni-President

Mengniu Group

Yili Group

Brightdairy

Dairy Crest

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Special Type, Universal Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Food Industry, Household

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Margarine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Margarine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Margarine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Margarine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Margarine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Margarine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Margarine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1671166

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald