Global LPG Regulators For Cylinders Market 2019 – 2024

Regulators are used to reduce the pressure of gas in the cylinder to a lower pressure that is more suitable for the appliance and to keep the pressure fixed (within limits) at that value.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the global consumption value of LPG Regulators for Cylinders increases with the 3.2% average growth rate. India and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 47% of the global consumption volume in total.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for LPG Regulators for Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new tudy.

This report focuses on the LPG Regulators for Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emerson

Cavagna Group

Rotarex

EFFBE

ZSOY PRES

Katsura

Mauria Udyog

Kosan

TRANS VALVES

Vanaz Engineers

ECP Industries

Kabsons Gas Equipment

Yung Shen Gas Appliances

Integrated Gas Technologies

Wision

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Low Pressure Regulator, High Pressure Adjustable Regulator, Middle Pressure Regulator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: LPG Households, LPG Outdoor, LPG Automotive, LPG Industrial, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LPG Regulators for Cylinders product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LPG Regulators for Cylinders, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LPG Regulators for Cylinders in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the LPG Regulators for Cylinders competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LPG Regulators for Cylinders breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, LPG Regulators for Cylinders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LPG Regulators for Cylinders sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

