Global Low Iron Glass Market 2019 – 2024

Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass. Low-iron glass is used for Architectures, display cases, some Furniture, and other applications where clarity is desired.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1671147

Scope of the Report:

Low iron glass can be used in many fields, including photovoltaic, furniture, architecture and others. In Europe and North America, low iron glass is wildly used in furniture and architecture fields. Globally, photovoltaic consumed 846.96 K MT of low iron glass in 2017. Furniture and architecture separately consumed 780.94 KMT and 645.27 K MT in 2017.

Low iron glass manufacturers are distributed all over the world. Global major suppliers include, Vitro Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Euroglas, Asahi Glass, Jinjing Glass, Yaohua Pilkington, CSG Holding, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and Ancai Hi-tech etc. Vitro Glass is market leader in this industry. In 2017, Vitro Glass sales amount share is 10.63%.

Geography, low iron glass market is mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and China. Driven by photovoltaic industry and real estate industry, China is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 34.17% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Low Iron Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 3070 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Low Iron Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vitro Glass

Guardian Glass

Saint-Gobain

Pilkington

Euroglas

Asahi Glass

Jinjing Glass

Yaohua Pilkington

CSG Holding

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

Ancai Hi-tech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Float Glass, Rolled Glass

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Photovoltaic, Furniture, Architecture, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Low Iron Glass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Low Iron Glass, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Low Iron Glass in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Low Iron Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Low Iron Glass breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Low Iron Glass market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Low Iron Glass sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1671147

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald