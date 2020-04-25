Global Liquid Lenses Market 2019 – 2024

liquid lens uses one or more fluids to create an infinitely-variable lens without any moving parts by controlling the meniscus (the surface of the liquid.) There are two primary types, Electrowetting-Based Liquid Lense and Liquid Crystal Lense. These are not to be confused with liquid-formed lenses that are created by placing a drop of plastic or epoxy on a surface, which is then allowed to harden into a lens shape.

Varioptic accounted for 48.38% of the global Liquid Lenses production volume market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.99%, 12.00% individually, such as Edmund Optics and Optilux.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at USA and Europe. USA takes the sales market share of 57.36% in 2016, Europe followed by with 39.54% in 2016.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Liquid Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 34 million US$ in 2024, from 25 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Liquid Lenses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Varioptic

Edmund Optics

Optilux

Opticon

Optotune

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

