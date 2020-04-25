Global Hybrid Train Market to reach 7537 units by 2026, Top key players are CRRC, Kawasaki heavy industries, Siemens, General Electric, Hyundai Rotem, Toshiba, Hitachi, Toyota, Cummins, and Alstom

Global Hybrid Train Market Size study, by Propulsion type (Battery powered, Electro diesel, CNG, Solar Powered and Hydrogen powered), Application (Passenger and Freight) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Hybrid Train market is valued approximately 5180 units in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

A hybrid train are said as locomotive, railcar or train that takes an onboard Rechargeable Energy Storage System (RESS) and it is kept in between the traction transmission system and power source that is directly connect to the wheels. The increasing demand for comfort and safety, rising demand for the energy efficient transport and public transport as a means of reducing traffic congestion are the factors that driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, refurbishment of existing trains and capital-intensive nature of trains hinder the growth of market over the upcoming years. Whereas, big data application in the train industry and rise in industrial and mining activity is a lucrative growth opportunity for the market growth. The hydrogen trains that works on hydrogen fuel cells are consider as true eco-friendly train. Hydrogen trains doesn’t work on the duel fuel system that helps in providing complete pollution-free and noise free operation helps in achieving emission free train. For instance: Alstom coupled with Eversholt rail has launched the first ever hydrogen fuel cell powered train in the Germany. Thus, the stringent regulations regarding use of energy efficient transport propel the growth of market over the forecast years. Additionally, the use of big data in rail transport enables data capture by contact-less readers, based on RFID technology and detect the position of the passengers. The number of passengers travelling in the train, their routes and distribution time are detected through big data analytics. Also, use of big data in railway safety includes collection of data with automatic systems and enables ad-hoc monitoring activities that includes audits, human observation and manual reporting etc. thus, the implementation of big data analytics in the railways for safety purpose and keeping check on passengers information is expected as lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of market.

Top key players are @ CRRC, Kawasaki heavy industries, Siemens, General Electric, Hyundai Rotem, Toshiba, Hitachi, Toyota, Cummins, and Alstom

The report additionally provides a pest analysis of all five along with the SWOT analysis for all companies profiled in the report. The report also consists of various company profiles and their key players; it also includes the competitive scenario, opportunities, and market of geographic regions. The regional outlook on the Hybrid Train market covers areas such as Europe, Asia, China, India, North America, and the rest of the globe.

Global Hybrid Train Market: Regional Segment Analysis

