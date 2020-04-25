Global Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) Market 2019-2024

Gamma valerolactone is colorless liquid. It is one of the more common lactones. GVL is chiral but is usually used as the racemate. It can be used to produce food flavors, used as solvent for resins, monomer intermediate, lubricant, plasticizer and so on.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1671214

Scope of the Report:

Gamma valerolactone has been used in food flavors, solvent industry, as well as chemical synthesis and so on. Among various applications, food flavors accounts for the largest consumption share with 80.57% in 2017.

The gamma valerolactone industry is relatively small at the moment. There are only a few manufacturers engaged in the production. Manufacturers of Anhui Hyea gamma valerolactone mainly concentrate in China. Aromas is the largest producer of gamma valerolactone, owning 62% production share globally.

Consumption of gamma valerolactone mainly distribute in USA and China. USA imports gamma valerolactone from China to meet its demand. In 2017, 13.8 MT gamma valerolactone was consumed in USA while China consumed 29.81%.

The worldwide market for Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anhui Hyea Aromas

Dideu Industries

Kunshan Qiandeng Baihua

Zhongyue Aroma

Soda Aromatic

Inoue Perfumery MFG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Food Grade, Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Food Flavors, Solvent, Monomer Intermediate, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gamma Valerolactone (CAS 108-29-2) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1671214

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald