Global Fumed Silica Market 2019 – 2024

Fumed silica (CAS number 112945-52-5), also known as pyrogenic silica, is white, synthetic, amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2) in powder form, made by flame hydrolysis of silicon compounds.

Fumed silica is an ultra-fine, high-purity particle used as a reinforcing, thickening, abrasive, thixotropic, suspending or anti?caking agent in a wide variety of products for the automotive, construction, microelectronics, and consumer products industries.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. Fumed silica has light density, which would increase the cost of transportation. So the main market players of fumed silica set up production plants in main consumption regions to save cost of transportation.

Fumed silica could be applied in many fields, such as silicone rubber applications, adhesives and sealants applications, polyester applications, paints and inks application and others. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more fumed silica. So, fumed silica has a huge market potential in the future.

Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality fumed silica through improving manufacturing process.

The major raw materials of fumed silica are tetrachlorosilane, hydrogen and oxygen, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of fumed silica, and then impact the price of fumed silica.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Fumed Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2170 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fumed Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

Cabot

Wacker

Tokuyama

Orisil

OCI Corporation

GBS

Wynca

Fushite

Blackcat

Changtai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: BET 100-160, BET 160-210, BET 210-300, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Silicone Rubber Applications, Adhesives and Sealants Applications, Polyester Applications, Paints Application, Inks Application, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fumed Silica product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fumed Silica, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fumed Silica in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fumed Silica competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fumed Silica breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fumed Silica market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fumed Silica sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

