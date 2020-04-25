Global Fiber Optic Product For Imaging Market 2019 – 2024

Fiber Optic Product for imaging market. Fiber Optic Product for Imaging discussed in this report, are fused fiber optics-based products, including fiber optics faceplates, fiber optic tapers, etc., are mainly used for military night vision, medical and dental areas, scientific and commercial applications.

Fiber Optic Tapers utilize a coherent fiber optic plate that transmits either a magnified or reduced image from its input surface to its output surface. These low distortion tapers are made with EMA Fibers to absorb light and are optimized for 1/2? or 2/3? sensor chip sizes. Magnification is a ratio of the diameters of the large and small ends of the tapers. Typical applications include image magnification or reduction, sensor coupling, fluoroscopy, and light sensors.

Fiber Optic Faceplates transmit images from input surface to output surface using coherent fibers. Common uses include CRT/LCD displays, sensor coupling, X-ray imaging and image intensification. All tapers and faceplates are suitable for visible and NIR applications and feature beveled edges.

Fiber Optic Image Conduits transmit images from one polished face to the other and can be used straight or bent to fit space requirements without loss of light transmission.

Scope of the Report:

China is one of the largest manufacturing bases of fiber optic product for imaging industry, over 39% of fiber optic product for imaging are manufactured in this region. Due to large capital expenditure in R&D and equipment and cheaper labor, as well as tremendous downstream demand and potential, capacity and production is rising significantly.

Besides China, USA is the second largest consumption market in terms of volume, and largest market in terms of value.

Leading manufacturers are Incom, Schott, Hamamatsu, Honsun, North Night Vision, etc. Concentration rate of top 5 is 82.7% in 2017, compare to 83.1% in 2013.

The worldwide market for Fiber Optic Product for Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fiber Optic Product for Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Incom

Schott

CeramOptec

Hamamatsu Photonics

Honsun

North Night Vision

Changcheng Microlight

China Opto-Electro

Nanjing Weston

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Fiber Optic Faceplate, Fiber Optic Taper, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Night Vision Application, Medical and Dental Application, Commercial and Industrial Application, Scientific Application

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Optic Product for Imaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Fiber Optic Product for Imaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber Optic Product for Imaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fiber Optic Product for Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Optic Product for Imaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

