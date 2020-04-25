Global FCC Catalyst Market 2019 – 2024

Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) is one of the most important conversion processes used in petroleum refineries. It is widely used to convert the high-boiling, high-molecular weight hydrocarbon fractions of petroleum crude oils into more valuable gasoline, olefinic gases, and other products.

Scope of the Report:

The FCC Catalysts are stable off-white, light yellow or yellow powders. They have a negligible solubility in water. They are composed of zeolite, silica, alumina, clay and binder. Almost always the zeolites contained in the FCC catalyst are rare earth, predominantly lanthanum compound.

Additionally, some additives may contain magnesium oxide, platinum, or other application specific chemicals.

Currently, the FCC catalyst market is highly mature and mainly occupied by several global leading catalyst and refinery companies.

The leading suppliers are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle and Sinopec, which takes a combined market share of 76.78% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Also, some well-known technology suppliers and licensers are active in the market, companies including Johnson Matthey.

The worldwide market for FCC Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the FCC Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey (Interact)

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

Yueyang Sciensun Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Gasoline Sulfur Reduction, Maximum Light Olefins, Maximum Middle Distillates, Maximum Bottoms Conversion, Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Vacuum Gas Oil, Residue, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe FCC Catalyst product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of FCC Catalyst, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of FCC Catalyst in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the FCC Catalyst competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the FCC Catalyst breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, FCC Catalyst market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe FCC Catalyst sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

