Global Electronic Total Station Market 2019 – 2024

Electronic total station (TPS) is an electronic/optical instrument used in modern surveying and building construction. The total station is an electronic theodolite (transit) integrated with an electronic distance meter (EDM) to read slope distances from the instrument to a particular point. It is used to measuring distances, heights and angles to provide accurate position data.

SOUTH, FOIF, TJOP and DAD captured the top four Chinese local revenue share spots in the Electronic Total Station market in 2015. South dominated with 53.99 percent revenue share, followed by FOIF with 13.75 percent revenue share and TJOP with 7.06 percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

The worldwide market for Electronic Total Station is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electronic Total Station in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SOUTH

FOIF

TJOP

DAD

BOIF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Building & Construction TPS, Construction & Surveying TPS, Surveying & Engineering TPS, Engineering & Monitoring TPS, Laser Stations

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Large-scale construction on the ground, Underground tunnel construction, Precision engineering surveying, Deformation monitoring field

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Total Station product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Total Station, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Total Station in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electronic Total Station competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electronic Total Station breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electronic Total Station market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electronic Total Station sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

