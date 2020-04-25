Global Electronic Flight Bag Market 2019 – 2024

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is a device that allows flight crews to perform a variety of functions that were traditionally accomplished by using paper references. In its simplest form, an EFB can perform basic flight planning calculations and display a variety of digital documentation, including navigational charts, operations manuals, and aircraft checklists.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1669151

An EFB uses software on a Windows Surface, iPad or other portable device, or on a device installed in the aircraft cockpit, to deliver a range of functions to the pilot that would previously have been in paper format.

The software is the most important part of an EFB device, and the hardware is relatively produced. Currently most of the hardware is Apple iPad or Microsoft?s Surface. So in this report, we analyze and research the software of electronic flight bag system. The sales are for software installed capacity and sales revenue is only the software of flight bag system.

Scope of the Report:

Much more companies getting into the electronic flight bags industry and the market are much scattered. Key players in electronic flight bags market include UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing, and CMC Electronics, etc.

In 2015, major demand is expected to account 44.13% from North America in the global electronic flight bags market. Europe is occupied 35.06% market in electronic flight bags industry and will increase stably. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of APAC and South America, totaled contributed 16.46 percent.

Electronic flight bags demand is concentrated in the field of Commercial, Military, Personal, Air Transport. As of 2015, the Commercial application segment of the electronic flight bags is the largest segment of the global electronic flight bags market with a market share of 50.38 percent. On the other hand, the market value accounted in the year 2015 by the Air Transport segment is approximately 21.69% of the consumption volume.

The global Electronic Flight Bag market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Flight Bag.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Electronic Flight Bag market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Flight Bag market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

UTC Aerospace Systems

International Flight Support (IFS)

Astronautics

Boeing

CMC Electronics

NavAero

Airbus

ROCKWELL COLLINS

L-3 Communications Holdings

Teledyne Controls

Thales

DAC International

Lufthansa Systems

FLIGHTMAN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Portable EFB, Installed EFB

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial, Military, Personal, Air Transport

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1669151

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald