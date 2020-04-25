Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Electric Scooter Sharing Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electric Scooter Sharing Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Electric Scooter Sharing Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electric Scooter Sharing Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Lime

Mobike

Skip Scooters

Bird

Dott

Gogoro

Spin

Yellow

Vogo Automotive

MeiTuan

Niu International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dockless

Station-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

Table of Contents

1 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Scooter Sharing Service

1.2 Classification of Electric Scooter Sharing Service by Types

1.2.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Dockless

1.2.4 Station-based

1.3 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Age 18-24

1.3.3 Age 25-34

1.3.4 Age 35-44

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Electric Scooter Sharing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Electric Scooter Sharing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Electric Scooter Sharing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Electric Scooter Sharing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Electric Scooter Sharing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Electric Scooter Sharing Service (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Lime

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lime Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Mobike

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mobike Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Skip Scooters

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Skip Scooters Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Bird

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bird Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Dott

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dott Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gogoro

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gogoro Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Spin

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Spin Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Yellow

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Yellow Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Vogo Automotive

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Vogo Automotive Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 MeiTuan

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 MeiTuan Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Niu International

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Niu International Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Scooter Sharing Service by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Dockless Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Station-based Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Age 18-24 Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Age 25-34 Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Age 35-44 Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Other Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Electric Scooter Sharing Service Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Electric Scooter Sharing Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

