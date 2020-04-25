Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Electric Scooter Rentals market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4129252

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electric Scooter Rentals.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Electric Scooter Rentals market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electric Scooter Rentals market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Lime

Mobike

Skip Scooters

Bird

Dott

Gogoro

Spin

Yellow

Vogo Automotive

MeiTuan

Niu International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dockless

Station-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-scooter-rentals-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Table of Contents

1 Electric Scooter Rentals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Scooter Rentals

1.2 Classification of Electric Scooter Rentals by Types

1.2.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Dockless

1.2.4 Station-based

1.3 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Age 18-24

1.3.3 Age 25-34

1.3.4 Age 35-44

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Electric Scooter Rentals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Electric Scooter Rentals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Electric Scooter Rentals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Electric Scooter Rentals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Electric Scooter Rentals Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Electric Scooter Rentals (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Lime

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Lime Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Mobike

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mobike Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Skip Scooters

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Skip Scooters Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Bird

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bird Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Dott

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dott Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gogoro

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gogoro Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Spin

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Spin Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Yellow

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Yellow Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Vogo Automotive

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Vogo Automotive Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 MeiTuan

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 MeiTuan Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Niu International

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Niu International Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Electric Scooter Rentals Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Electric Scooter Rentals Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Scooter Rentals by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Dockless Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Station-based Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Electric Scooter Rentals Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Age 18-24 Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Age 25-34 Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Age 35-44 Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Other Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Electric Scooter Rentals Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Electric Scooter Rentals Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4129252

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald