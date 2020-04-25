Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market 2019 – 2024

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), also known as 3a, 4, 7, 7a-tatrahydro-4,7-methano-1H-indene, (endo) or (exo) tricycle[5.2.1.0 (2,6)]deca-3,8-diene or cyclopentadiene dimer is a white crystalline solid at room temperature with a distinctive odor.

The Chemical Abstract Service Registry Number (CASRN) is 77-73-6. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is typically a clear liquid with a fragrant (strong) musty odor. DCPD is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) and is formed during high-temperature cracking of petroleum fractions and recovered by distillation. It is a highly reactive intermediate used to produce a wide range of resins, including aromatic hydrocarbon resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolics, and epoxies.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

But foreign companies? manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

The worldwide market for Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 75%-85%, 92%-94%, 99%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: DCPD UPR, DCPD HCR, Codimer, ENB, DCPD UPR, EPDM,COC, Fine chemicals, Poly-DCPD (RIM) Grade

