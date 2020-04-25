Global Chromium Oxide Green Market 2019 – 2024

Chromium Oxide Green market, Chromium oxide green, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia, is one of four oxides of chromium, chemical formula Cr2O3. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Chromium Oxide Green market, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia. Chromium Oxide Green is one of four oxides of chromium. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment.

Currently, about 136 K MT are sold in global market. It can cause irritation of the skin and eyes, and can cause nausea and other problems if ingested. It also can cause respiratory problems when dust is inhaled.

Chromium Oxide Green is resource-oriented industry. Currently, there are a few of companies in global chromium oxide green industry, most of them are located in China, South Africa and Europe.

The main market players are Aktyubinsk, Elementis, Chongqing Minfeng Chemical, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical, Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical. The global consumption of chromium oxide green increased to 136 K MT in 2017 from 116 K MT in 2013 with the 4% average growth rate.

The worldwide market for Chromium Oxide Green is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chromium Oxide Green in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aktyubinsk

Elementis

Midural Group

Vishnu

Soda Sanayii

Lanxess

Hunter Chemical

Sun Chemical

Huntsman (Venator)

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Sichuan Yinhe Chemical

Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical

BlueStar Yima Chrome Chemical Materials

Hebei Chromate Chemical

Luoyang Zhengjie

Jirong Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Pigment Grade, Metallurgical Grade, Refractory Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Coating

Ceramics, Rubber, Metallurgy, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Chromium Oxide Green product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chromium Oxide Green, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chromium Oxide Green in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Chromium Oxide Green competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Chromium Oxide Green breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Chromium Oxide Green market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chromium Oxide Green sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

