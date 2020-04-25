Global CHPTAC Market 2019 – 2024

CHPTAC is an abbreviation of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride. Chemically CHPTAC is known as Liquid Cationic Etherification Agent with a molecular formula C6H15Cl2NO.

CHPTAC has a molecular weight of 188.10. CHPTAC is widely used in paper industry, petroleum industry, water treatment industry, commodity chemical industry and others. CHPTAC is a colorless transparent fluid with a PH value between 3.0 5.0 and a density of 1.16 when stored at 20 C.

At room temperature, CHPTAC is a liquid cationic etherification agent. CHPTAC finds its applications in cationisation of starch, synthesis of carnitine sals, quaternisation of guar protein and cellulose.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 74.08% of the global consumption volume in total.

CHPTAC has mainly two types, which include CHPTAC 69% and CHPTAC 65%. With advantages of CHPTAC, the downstream application industries will need more CHPTAC. So, CHPTAC has a huge market potential in the future, especially in Asia-Pacific region.

The major raw materials for CHPTAC are epichlorohydrin, trimethylamine, hydrochloric acid, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of CHPTAC. The production cost of CHPTAC is also an important factor which could impact the price of CHPTAC.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for CHPTAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the CHPTAC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dow

SKW Quab Chemicals

Sachem

Chemigate

LOTTE Fine Chemicals

Shubham Starch

Dongying Guofeng

Shandong Tiancheng

Dongying J&M

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: CHPTAC 69%, CHPTAC 65%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Paper, Textile, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe CHPTAC product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CHPTAC, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CHPTAC in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the CHPTAC competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the CHPTAC breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, CHPTAC market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CHPTAC sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

