Global Carbon Block Market 2019 – 2024

Carbon block is mainly comprised of activated carbon granules and a binding agent that allows the carbon granules to maintain a static position relative to each other.

Carbon blocks, which were first introduced in the early 1970?s, are one of the most effective and widely used technologies in the Point Of Use (POU) drinking water treatment industry. Solid carbon blocks, or simply carbon blocks, are employed either as standalone treatment methods or in conjunction with other filtration technologies.

Scope of the Report:

According to the manufacturing process, carbon block can be divided into extruded type and compressed type. Extruded type is the most preferred one, with 66.06% share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Carbon Block is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2024, from 1440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Carbon Block in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Marmon

Multipure

CB Tech

American Carbon Block

AXEON

Omnipure

Pentek

Aquafilter

Aquaphor

Coco Carbon

Altwell Tech

Handok Cleantec

3AC

Siam Cast Nylon

BEATUS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Extruded Type, Compressed Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: POE Water Treatment, POU Water Treatment

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Carbon Block product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carbon Block, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carbon Block in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Carbon Block competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Carbon Block breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Carbon Block market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carbon Block sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

