Global Caramel Color Market 2019 – 2024

Caramel color is the world’s most widely used food colorant. It is commonly found in many food and beverage products and is considered to be safe and harmless according to leading food ingredient authorities worldwide. It is mainly used in bakery goods, soy sauces, alcoholic beverage, soft drink etc.

Scope of the Report:

At present, caramel color consumption market mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, Mexico, South America and China. China is the largest sales country of caramel color in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 29.20% the global sales market in 2015, followed by USA (24.59%).

In China, the production of caramel color is mainly ammonia method (Class III), which occupied with 57.96% in 2015.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Caramel Color is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Caramel Color in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DDW

Sethness

Ingredion

FELIX

Amano

KF

Aminosan

Three A

Qianhe

Aipu

Zhonghui

Shuangqiao

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Class I Caramel Color, Class II Caramel Color, Class III Caramel Color, Class IV Caramel Color

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Bakery Goods, Soy Sauces, Alcoholic Beverage, Soft Drink, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Caramel Color product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Caramel Color, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Caramel Color in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Caramel Color competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Caramel Color breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Caramel Color market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Caramel Color sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald