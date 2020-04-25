Global Building Panels Market to reach USD 311.45 billion by 2026, Top key players are Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Lafarge, Huntsman International LLC, Dow Corning Corporation

Global Building Panels Market Size study, by Type (Concrete Panels, Vacuum Insulated Panels, Structural Insulated Panels and Wood Panels), End Use (Floors & Roof top, Walls, Columns & beam and Staircase), Raw Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Wood and Silica) Application (Residential & Non-Residential) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Building Panels market is valued approximately USD 192.63 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.19% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Building panels are referred as building that is built with structural insulated panels, prefabricate concrete block. Whereas, building panels can frameless fitted into timber, steel or reinforced concrete building. Also, used for common blockwork or over existing masonry products. The growing construction industries in developing countries of Asia pacific and increasing demand for water barrier and protective films are the key drivers for the growth of market over the upcoming years. For instance: As per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become third largest construction market till 2022. The Indian Economy is required to invest worth USD 777.73 billion in infrastructure by 2022 for the sustainable development of the country and the construction development sector and construction output is expected to grow on average of 7.1% each year till 2025. Similarly, as per International Trade Administration, the China industry is valued in 2018 USD 893.58 billion and projected to grow USD 1117.42 billion. Thus, the rising construction sector in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India fuel the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, mature market in Europe and stringent environmental and governmental regulations are the factors hampering the growth of market. The increasing use of recyclable plastic products is a lucrative growth opportunity for the growth of market. As per the research held by Oxford University, the global plastic recycled from 1950 to 2015 is 500 million tonnes out of which 100 million tonnes of recycle plastic is still in use, 100 million tonnes were later incinerated and over 300 million tonnes were later discarded or send to landfills. Thus, rising use of recycled plastic products is a profitable growth opportunity for the market growth.

Top key players are @ Saint-Gobain, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Lafarge, Huntsman International LLC, Dow Corning Corporation, Armstrong World Industries, Inc, BMC Stock Holding, Inc, Atas International, Inc, Mueller Inc, and LG Hausys Ltd.

Global Building Panels Market: Regional Segment Analysis

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Building Panels Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Building Panels Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Building Panels Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Building Panels Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

