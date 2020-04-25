Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Bacteriophages Therapy Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Bacteriophages Therapy Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Bacteriophages Therapy Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Bacteriophages Therapy Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AmpliPhi Bioscience Corporation

Phage International

EnBiotix

Pherecydes Pharma

iNtoDEWorld

Locus Bioscience

Fixed Phage limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lytic

lysogenic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diagnostic

Antimicrobial Drug Discovery

Veterinary medicines

Table of Contents

1 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bacteriophages Therapy Service

1.2 Classification of Bacteriophages Therapy Service by Types

1.2.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Lytic

1.2.4 lysogenic

1.3 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Diagnostic

1.3.3 Antimicrobial Drug Discovery

1.3.4 Veterinary medicines

1.4 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Bacteriophages Therapy Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Bacteriophages Therapy Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Bacteriophages Therapy Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Bacteriophages Therapy Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Bacteriophages Therapy Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Bacteriophages Therapy Service (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 AmpliPhi Bioscience Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AmpliPhi Bioscience Corporation Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Phage International

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Phage International Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 EnBiotix

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 EnBiotix Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pherecydes Pharma

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pherecydes Pharma Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 iNtoDEWorld

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 iNtoDEWorld Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Locus Bioscience

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Locus Bioscience Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Fixed Phage limited

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fixed Phage limited Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Bacteriophages Therapy Service by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Lytic Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 lysogenic Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Diagnostic Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Antimicrobial Drug Discovery Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Veterinary medicines Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Bacteriophages Therapy Service Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Bacteriophages Therapy Service Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

