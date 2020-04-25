Global BabyNes Market 2019 – 2024

BabyNes is a beverage machine by Nestle that makes infant formula from single-use capsules, similar to Nestle’s Nespresso. BabyNes capsules help prevent oxidation and loss of active ingredients.

BabyNes capsules technology helps ensure a freshly reconstituted formula with the optimal nutrients for you and your baby at every preparation.

Scope of the Report:

Nestle BabyNes is a startup of the Nutrition division of Nestle, the world?s largest food company. Nestle created BabyNes based on breast milk. BabyNes consists of a high-tech machine and a range of completely new baby nutrition formulas that are suitable for children up to 3 years of age. BabyNes also offers different services that provide parents with all information they need.

After launching in Switzerland in 2011 and France in 2012, Nestle BabyNes has rapidly expanded internationally, introducing the system in China, Hong Kong, and the United States. This expansion fueled the need for a centralized, multilingual customer management platform, fully integrated with BabyNes internal systems to provide a comprehensive and coherent service to consumers regardless of location or language spoken.

Presently, only Nestle produces BabyNes and sells under two brands, Wyeth and Gerber. The total BabyNes market size was about 388 million USD in 2017.

The issues limiting development of BabyNes includes the promotion of breast milk as well as the luxury price of BabyNes. Although there are some argues on BabyNes, its market keeps increasing fast.

The worldwide market for BabyNes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 39.9% over the next five years, will reach 2910 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the BabyNes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gerber

Wyeth

Nestle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Capsule, Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: 1 Month, 2 Month, 3-6 Months, 7-12 Months, 13-24 Months, 25-36 Months, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe BabyNes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of BabyNes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of BabyNes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the BabyNes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the BabyNes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, BabyNes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe BabyNes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

