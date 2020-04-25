Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

Automotive AI can be defined as the technological capability of the machine to make logical decisions based on certain parameters without the aid of a human.

On the basis of technology, deep learning technology is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing technology.

In 2018, the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Bosch

Delphi

Harman International

NVIDIA

TomTom

Intel

Microsoft

Xilinx

Market analysis by product type

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Market analysis by market

Human–Machine Interface

Semi-autonomous Driving

Autonomous Driving

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

