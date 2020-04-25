Global Aquaculture Cages Market 2019 – 2024

A cage is a system that confines the fish or shellfish in a mesh enclosure. A cage has a completely rigid frame (on all sides).

Scope of the Report:

The global consumption of Aquaculture Cages increases from 106553 Units in 2013 to 141496 Units in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 7.35%. In 2017, the global Aquaculture Cages consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 86.11% of global consumption of Aquaculture Cages.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Aquaculture Cages consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Aquaculture Cages is estimated to be 213565 Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Aquaculture Cages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aquaculture Cages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AKVA Group

Selstad

Badinotti

Aquamaof

Garware Wall Rope

Hunan Xinhai

Zhejiang Honghai

Qingdao Qihang

Hunan Fuli Netting

Yuanjiang Fuxin Netting

Xinnong Netting

Anhui Huyu

Shandong Haoyuntong

Qingdao Lidong

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Mariculture, Coastal Aquaculture, Freshwater Aquaculture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Fish, Molluscs, Crustacean, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aquaculture Cages product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aquaculture Cages, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aquaculture Cages in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aquaculture Cages competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aquaculture Cages breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aquaculture Cages market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aquaculture Cages sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

