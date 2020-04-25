Diacetone Acrylamide and Adipic Dihydrazide (CAS 2873-97-4) Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis

The use of diacetone acrylamide (DAMM) and adipic dihydrazide (ADH) improves the performance of emulsion and other types of water borne resins. They have been widely used in the manufacturing of coatings, laminates sealers, adhesives, lubricating oils, curing agent for epoxy resins, hydroscpicity and vapor permeability to copolymer films, softy contact lenses, in air sprays and photosensitized resins. The analysts forecast the global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market is segmented into:

– Diacetone Acrylamide (DAAM)

– Adipic Dihydrazide (ADH)

Based on application, the diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market is segmented into:

– Coatings & Adhesives

– Formaldehyde Absorbers

– Chemical Intermediates

– Curing Agents

– Textile

– Paper

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market are:

– ESIM Chemicals GmbH

– Japan Finechem Inc.

– Jiangsu Lingyun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

– Lianyungang Hengshun Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Menadiona, S.L.

– Shandong Head Co., Ltd.

– Weifang Chemidea Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Shandong Tianyi Chemical Corporation)

– Wuxi Liangxi Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market.

– To classify and forecast global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with diacetone acrylamide and adipic dihydrazide suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

