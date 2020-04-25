Decorative Paper Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Future, focusing on top key Vendors

Decor papers are specialty papers used to improve wood finishes, and are used in the production of furniture, laminate flooring and other interior and exterior design panels. Changing trends and exacting aesthetic specifications lead to highly-demanding individual requirements regarding decor paper. The analysts forecast the global decorative paper market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.78% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global decorative paper for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the decorative paper sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global decorative paper market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global decorative paper market is segmented into:

– Print Base Paper

– Unicolored Paper

– Backer Paper

Based on application, the decorative paper market is segmented into:

– Furniture

– Flooring Panels

– Interior Design

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global decorative paper market are:

– Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

– Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG. (Felix Schoeller Group)

– Cartiere di Guarcino S.p.A.

– Gebr. Hoffsümmer Spezialpapier GmbH & Co. KG

– Papierfabrik August Koehler SE

– Malta-Decor Sp. z o.o.

– Qifeng New Material Co., Ltd.

– Kingdecor (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.

– Hangzhou Huawang New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

– Cartiera Giacosa S.p.A.

– Cartiere Panigada Srl

– Chengdu Jianfeng Forestry Corportation

– Hangzhou Dawei Decorative Material Co., Ltd.

– Hangzhou Lin’an Wanguo Color Printing Co., Ltd.

– Hebei Hengyuan Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global decorative paper market.

– To classify and forecast global decorative paper market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global decorative paper market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global decorative paper market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global decorative paper market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global decorative paper market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of decorative paper

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to decorative paper

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with decorative paper suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

