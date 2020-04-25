Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Technological breakthroughs, Value chain and stakeholder analysis

A coordinate measuring machine is a device that measures the geometry of physical objects. It typically uses probes to sense the position of a point in space, measuring it based on its distance from a three-dimensional reference position. A CMM machine is also used to test and verify a part or assembly to ensure that it matches the intended design. The analysts forecast the global coordinate measuring machine market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coordinate measuring machine for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the coordinate measuring machine sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global coordinate measuring machine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global coordinate measuring machine market is segmented into:

– Portable Coordinate Measuring Machine

– Stationary Coordinate Measuring Machine

Based on application, the coordinate measuring machine market is segmented into:

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Energy & Power

– Electrical & Electronics

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global coordinate measuring machine market are:

– Aberlink Ltd.

– Carl Zeiss AG

– Creaform Inc.

– Eley Metrology Ltd.

– FARO Technologies, Inc.

– Hexagon AB

– Keyence Corporation

– Metronor AS

– Mitutoyo Corporation

– Nikon Metrology NV

– Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

– WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global coordinate measuring machine market.

– To classify and forecast global coordinate measuring machine market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global coordinate measuring machine market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coordinate measuring machine market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global coordinate measuring machine market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coordinate measuring machine market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of coordinate measuring machine

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to coordinate measuring machine

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with coordinate measuring machine suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

