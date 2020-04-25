Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Market Top most Manufacturers with Size, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Profits

Chloroprene Rubber (CR), also known as chlorobutadiene rubber, is an important diene-based elastomer. CR has a good balance of properties, including good chemical stability and usefulness over a wide temperature range. Chloroprene is used primarily for gaskets, cable jackets, tubing, seals, O-rings, tire-sidewalls, gasoline hoses and weather-resistant products such as wet suits and orthopedic braces. It is also used as a base resin in adhesives, electrical insulations and coatings. The analysts forecast the global chloroprene rubber market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chloroprene rubber for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the chloroprene rubber sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global chloroprene rubber market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global chloroprene rubber market is segmented into:

– CR Dry Chip

– CR Latex

Based on application, the chloroprene rubber market is segmented into:

– Automotive

– Construction

– Paints & Coatings

– Adhesives

– Electronics

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global chloroprene rubber market are:

– ARLANXEO Holding B.V.

– Chongqing Changshou Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Denka Company Limited

– Laizhou Kangbaili Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.

– Pidilite Industries Limited

– Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd.)

– SHOWA DENKO K.K.

– Tosoh Corporation

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global chloroprene rubber market.

– To classify and forecast global chloroprene rubber market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global chloroprene rubber market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global chloroprene rubber market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global chloroprene rubber market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global chloroprene rubber market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of chloroprene rubber

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to chloroprene rubber

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with chloroprene rubber suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

