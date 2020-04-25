Automotive Actuator Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Automotive Actuator Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Automotive Actuator market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Automotive Actuator Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Actuator Market

Continental (Germany), Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Mahle (Germany), Valeo (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Eaton (USA), Schaeffler (Germany), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Freudenberg (Germany), Magneti Marelli (Italy), HELLA (Germany), Knorr-Bremse (Germany), Toyoda Gosei (Japan), NTN (Japan), NOK (Japan), CIE Automotive (Spain), Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany), Johnson Electric (China), Inteva Products (USA), Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China), Aisan Industry (Japan), Hyundai Kefico (Korea), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Eagle Industry (Japan), Imasen Electric Industrial (Japan), Mikuni (Japan), Woco Industrietechnik (Germany), Stoneridge (USA), DY (Korea), Murakami (Japan), Haldex (Sweden), Inzi Controls (Korea), TT Electronics (UK), Harada Industry (Japan), Alfmeier Praezision (Germany).

The global Automotive Actuator market is valued at 12730 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 17510 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2026.

Scope Of Report

An actuator is a type of motor that controls a system. Technological advancements in microcontrollers and sensor technology have increased its applicability in the automobile industry to develop complex systems with higher levels of vehicular control & safety. It operates by a control signal and an energy source.

Key Market Trends

An actuator is a type of motor that controls a system.

The key players include Bosch, HELLA, Schaeffler, Denso and Inteva Products. The revenue of top five manufacturers accounts only 12% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$319.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$276.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$817.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

The Automotive Actuator market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automotive Actuator Market on the basis of Types are:

HVAC Actuators, Headlamp Actuators, Grill Shutter Actuators, Seat Actuators, Brake Actuators, Coolant & Refrigerant Valve Actuators, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Actuator Market is Segmented into:

Two- & three-wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

Regions are covered by Automotive Actuator Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

