Anti-Drone 2020 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Anti-Drone Market was valued at USD 334.8 Million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 2,212.4 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23% over the forecast period.

“Anti-Drone Market “, furnishes an insight and analysis of the Anti-Drone Market for the period 2015-2025 and plays pivotal reference for operators or suppliers in the market.

Anti-Drone or Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is an entity that protects areas in different sizes, forms and functions. The purpose of this vehicle is to provide security to private houses, commercial venues, government buildings, industrial installations, airports, prisons, border security, critical infrastructure, military facilities, etc. The increase in the number of security breach incidents caused by unidentified drones and an increase in the number of terror activities is a significant factor for the growth of this market.

There is a wide range of UAV detection such as drone detection radars, acoustic sensors, RF spectrum analyzers and video surveillance systems. The drone neutralization equipment includes mobile jammers, counter-drone lasers, interception systems and drone capture nets. The security solutions give a higher level of protection to the sensitive areas with concealed threat detection systems, security-related software, long-range acoustic devices, video acquisition and distribution systems, mobile security vans, IT infrastructure, etc.

Rising adoption of drones in the aerospace and defence sector across the U.S is expected to propel the North America market. The Boeing Company, the U.S. based aircraft major, and Thales Group, a French multinational company, as a part of a project by the French government, have recently demonstrated the progress made in developing the anti-drone technologies.

Global Anti-Drone Market Analysis: Segmental Analysis

The report on the global anti-drone market can be categorised on the type includes Laser System, Kinetic System, Electronics System. The report is based on values such as revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

The report on the global anti-drone market analysis categorised based on the applications include Security & Detection, Detection and Disruption. The report is based on values such as status and outlook, market share, the growth rate for major applications.

The report based on the vertical can be categorised as Military & Defense Homeland Security, Commercial, Public Venues, Critical Infrastructures, Households etc. The report is based on factors such as growth rate and market share over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Drone Market Analysis: Regional Analysis

The report on the global anti-drone market categorised based in the regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America.

The report consists of the overview of market leaders in the anti-drone market based on factors such as manufacturers/players, revenue, market share for each manufacturer/player.

