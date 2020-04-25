2-Amylanthraquinone and 2-Ethylanthraquinone Market Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players

2-Amylanthraquinone (AQ) and 2-ethylanthraquinone (EQ) are the two most commonly used carriers in the working solution of the anthraquinone process that produces hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is versatile compound that can be used as an oxidizing agent, a disinfectant, an antimicrobial agent, a bleaching agent, and more. The analysts forecast the global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Geographically, the global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market is segmented into:

– 2-Amylanthraquinone (AQ)

– 2-Ethylanthraquinone (EQ)

Based on application, the 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market is segmented into:

– Hydrogen Peroxide

– Dye Intermediates

– Fine Chemicals

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market are:

– Solvay S.A.

– Jiujiang Pro High Technology Materials Co., Ltd.

– Hunan Jinxi Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Yamamoto Chamicals Inc.

– China Catalyst Holding Co., Ltd.

– Guangxi Tiandong Xingping Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Yixing Lirongda Technology Co., Ltd.

– Jilin Zirui New Materials Co., Ltd.

– Yueyang Zhongshun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– Huzhou Jichang Chemicals Co., Ltd.

– Jihua Group Jilin Songjiang Chemical Plant

– Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co., Ltd.



Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market.

– To classify and forecast global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with 2-amylanthraquinone and 2-ethylanthraquinone suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

