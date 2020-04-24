Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Trends and Dynamics 2025

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market: Overview

The zero liquid discharge systems market is projected to experience growth in the forthcoming years. This is mainly compelled by the growing need of freshwater from the industrial sector and municipal and more stringent regulations for wastewater clearance. Recycling and recovery of wastewater have become a rising trend in the past few years owing to an increase in demand for water. Zero liquid discharge system is utilized for the water treatment process, wherein the wastewater is purified and recycled. Zero liquid discharge system is a water treatment technique, which contains the ultra-filtration, fractional electrodeionization, reverse osmosis, and evaporation/crystallization. Zero liquid discharge systems are utilized in numerous companies like food & beverages, semiconductors, petrochemicals and chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments that may influence the contours of the zero liquid discharge systems market in a big way are:

In Feb 2018, Saltworks Technologies of Canada launched flex EDR after accomplishing profitable zero liquid discharge at a chemical plant in the U.S. aiming to treat salty wastewater to recover 99.9%.

The chemicals facility involved Saltworks to supply quickly a starting point that would eliminate salt from their wastewater, aiding to meet a discharge cap on complete liquefied solids.

In Oct 2015, Aquatech, an Indian enterprise and a global leader in water purification technology for infrastructure and industrial markets, was awarded a contract to provide a water treatment facility. This consist of a zero liquid discharge plant for conversion of coal to liquid fuels.

The zero liquid discharge plant will recycle over 55 mn liters per day of wastewater generated by the 4 mn tons per year CTL plant and remove all wastewater discharge.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global zero liquid discharge Systems market include –

SUEZ water technologies & solutions (U.S.)

Aquatech International LLC (U.S.)

Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada)

GEA Group (Germany)

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Disposal Driving the Market

The stricter regulations and growing government plans and actions for wastewater disposal are the main factors for zero liquid discharge system market. Zero liquid discharge system avoid negative environmental influences of wastewater disposes of and lessen the environmental distress. In the years 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of USA has published the Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELGs), into that it was the revised edition where water discharge standards for the steam electric power generation industry were clearly stated. In the same year, China also announced a new action plan to solve the water pollution issue, wanting to enhance the water quality of local water resources, which is also expected to boost the zero liquid discharge systems market in the forthcoming years.

Space Limitation is an Essential Aspects to Hamper Market

Main restraint for zero liquid discharge systems market is operating expenditure and high capital. These systems need to be conventionally built for different producers due to differing end use and processes that expands its global cost. Additionally, space limitation is an essential aspect as its installation requires a large space and poses a challenge for small companies. Nevertheless, rising strictness regarding consumer awareness and removal of industrial waste will overcome these restrictions in forthcoming years.

Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, developed countries are witnessing rising potential in the zero liquid discharge systems market across the globe. North America is expected to lead the zero liquid discharge market in the upcoming years. This region is experiencing a rise in the need for zero liquid discharge systems from numerous enterprises like energy & power, food & beverages, semiconductors, petrochemicals and chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Operating on the stringent environmental regulations of countries like the U.S. and Canada are especially in the energy & power end-user companies, have led to a rise in the demand for zero liquid discharge systems in the region.

