Vertical Farming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

The demand within the global vertical farming market is rising on account of the stellar need for increasing agricultural productivity. The presence of a seamless industry for managing agricultural activities and farming techniques has brought in voluminous revenues into the market. Furthermore, need for optimization of plant growth has also brought vertical farming under the spotlight of attention. In this scenario, the market vendors have a wide playfield of opportunities to capitalise upon. The use of vertical farming techniques has gathered momentum in several areas across the Middle East. Farming is the primary occupation of a major population of people in India. The historic significance of farming in India, and its surrounding regions, has contributed to the growth of the global market.

The importance hydroponic farming has also driven sales across the global vertical farming market. The ability to control environmental factors through vertical farming has played a vital part in generating revenues within the market. Vertical farming systems can be used across shipping containers, buildings, and abandoned mine shafts. The ability to set up vertical farming systems across urban centers has emerged as an important dynamic of market growth. Soilless farming techniques have also gained importance in recent times. The use of water-suspended minerals for vertical farming has helped in driving sales.

Singapore, London, Israel, and Japan have exhibited their dexterity in adopting vertical farming techniques. Several other regions and countries are drawing inspiration from these regions. State government are providing dedicated spaces for vertical farming, and this is an important consideration for market growth. Increase crop yield obtained from vertical farming is an important consideration for potential consumers. Moreover, plagues and diseases cannot affect crops that are grown across vertical farming systems. The benefits of cost-optimization and production-efficiency are at the helm of growth within the global market.

Vertical Farming Market: Overview

In a recent market intelligence report bearing the titled “Vertical Farming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the said market has been dissected with each and every facet of and growth prospect of the market has been studied in detail. A detailed snapshot of the said market with the analysis of porter’s five forces has been included in an effort to make an offering of a concise and clear landscape of the market participants to the readers. The report investigates on and assesses the crucial market trends that are used to make a forecast of the revenue that is to be achieved by the said market in the years to come. For each of the different categories of segmentations, the market intelligence report has made an offering of an almost accurate estimation of growth of the market and other significant data and figures. All these could help the industry players to gain a strong ground in the market and ensure substantial growth in the years to come.

The report has been divided on the basis of various significant parameters in a bid to give the readers an all-inclusive view of the vertical farming market and also highlighted the market variations that define the world market for vertical farming.

The said market can be categorized by crop type, model, structure, and by geography.

Vertical Farming Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are multiple benefits of this new-age farming technique, comprising flexibility of space that is required to start farming, requisition of quite less space for farming, and only fairly high cost is incurred in the installation of various associated systems and ease of maintenance are working in favor of the said market. In addition to that, more yield of crop per unit of land, soil-less and highly controlled nature of the farming, and cost effective production are also working in favor of the said market. This technique of farming can ensure a supply of organic products throughout the year and the products are entirely free of contaminants and fertilizers.

Vertical Farming Market: Regional Outlook

Readers are being expected to explore the possible opportunities that prevail in different regions of the said market with the help of the geographical analysis that has been provided in the publication. Each region has been carefully researched by the analysts.

The report makes an examination of the international market for vertical farming across various regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and North America. Of all of these, the markets in these regions such as Europe and North America are experiencing rapid traction. The said market in Asia Pacific is also forecasted to present promising growth opportunities to the international market for vertical farming.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

A few of the prominent companies which are operating in the world market for vertical farming market are Sky Greens, Illumitex, Inc., Green Sense Farms LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BrightFarms, AeroFarms, Urban Crops, Neofarms, and Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

