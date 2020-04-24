Tennis Equipment Market 2018 industry trends, sales, demand, analysis & forecasts to 2024; key players – Netafim Ltd, Jain Irrigation System, Rain Bird Corporation, Nelson Irrigation, Lindsay Corporation, NETAFIM, Rivulis.

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Tennis Equipment Market – By Product Type (Racquet, Apparel, Tennis Shoes, Tennis Bags and Grips & Accessories), By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores and Online Stores) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Tennis Equipment Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Global tennis equipment market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2019 and 2024. Factors such as the growing popularity of tennis and increasing participation of players is envisioned to bolster the growth of global tennis equipment market.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Tennis Equipment Market

Rising Number of Tennis Players

Growing awareness regarding health and fitness has increased the traction of various outdoor sports including tennis. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global tennis equipment market during the forecast period. Further, increasing adoption of tennis in the elderly population is also believed to significantly contribute to the growth of tennis equipment market in ageing countries such as U.S., Germany, France and others. Furthermore, encouragement by various government and sports associations are believed to strengthen the market of tennis equipment in the years ahead.

Innovation in Products

Continuous innovative and launch of new products is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Various manufacturers of tennis equipment are focusing on the development of advanced racquets and balls. For instance, in September 2019, Dunlop launched premium CX Series tennis racket range. This racket assist players with increased power, comfort and control.

Barriers – Tennis Equipment Market

Lack of Participation in Middle & Low Income Nations

The low participation rate of youths in developing and undeveloped nations is one of the major factors which is restricting the growth of the global tennis equipment market. Furthermore, the lack of government support in low economy countries is also negatively impacting the growth rate of the global tennis equipment market.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Racquet

Apparel

Tennis Shoes

Tennis Bags

Grips & Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

Netafim Ltd

Jain Irrigation System

Rain Bird Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Lindsay Corporation

NETAFIM

Rivulis

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Other Prominent Players

